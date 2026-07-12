₹52 Lakh Liquor Haul Bound For Gujarat Seized In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police seized a sleeper bus carrying a large consignment of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) allegedly bound for the dry state of Gujarat and arrested two persons during a special operation against liquor smuggling in the Chandan Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police searched a sleeper bus of Sky Travels parked in the area and recovered 210.48 litres of liquor, including beer, whisky and other brands, concealed in the luggage compartment.

The seized liquor was valued at about Rs 2.10 lakh, while the bus was worth around Rs 50 lakh, taking the total value of the seizure to nearly Rs 52 lakh.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Tilak Karole said the arrested accused were identified as Parmeshwar Vaishnav, a resident of Dhar district, and Ritesh Bhanwar, a resident of Khargone district.

During questioning, they allegedly told police that they purchased liquor at lower prices in Indore and transported it to Surat and other cities in Gujarat, where it was sold at higher prices.

A case has been registered against both accused under the relevant provisions of the Excise Act.

Police have taken them into custody and are questioning them to trace the source of the liquor and identify other members of the smuggling network.