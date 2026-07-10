Madhya Pradesh Government Clears Safer Alignment For MR-12 Road In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has approved a revised alignment for the MR-12 road, eliminating a sharp 90-degree turn that had raised safety concerns. The revised plan also clears the way for the construction of a bridge over the Kanh River, where work has already begun.

The Indore Development Authority (IDA) is developing the 60-metre-wide MR-12 road, a key project aimed at improving connectivity to the city's western and northwestern areas, particularly the rapidly growing Silicon City region.

The original alignment included a sharp bend near the Kanh River bridge because of previously approved township layouts. Following technical objections and safety concerns, the state government approved a revised alignment.

The new alignment will provide a straighter approach to the bridge, eliminating the hazardous curve. IDA is also revising the design of a proposed three-lane railway overbridge near the Kalod Hala railway crossing after the Public Works Department (PWD) began constructing its own three-lane bridge at the site, replacing the earlier six-lane proposal.

The project, however, continues to face challenges, with more than 2,000 houses falling within the proposed corridor and requiring rehabilitation. IDA is exploring resettlement options, including developing residential plots under government housing schemes, while work on the strategic road project continues in phases.