IIT-Indore’s ‘Samvardhan’ Workshop Puts Student Mental Health, Wellbeing & Resilience In Focus | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Moving beyond the traditional focus on academic performance, higher education institutions need to create campuses where students can learn, adapt, connect and thrive.

This was the central message as IIT Indore hosted the two-day Samvardhan: From Academic Excellence to Sustainable Wellness capacity-building workshop on Saturday.

Organised under the Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme (MMTTP) by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, the workshop focuses on positive mental health, resilience and student wellbeing.

The Central and West Region programme, being held on Aug 30-31, has brought together representatives of higher education institutions from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

The initiative aims to strengthen institutional capacity to build healthier, supportive and connected higher education ecosystems.

Institutional leaders, faculty members, student affairs professionals, counsellors, mental health experts and delegates from participating institutions are sharing experiences and working on practical approaches to promote student wellbeing.

The inaugural session was attended by Prof Srivathsan Vasudevan, Acting Director, IIT Indore; Devendra Kumar Sharma, Director of Higher Education (Online); Dr Jitendra Nagpal, Director-in-charge, Institute of Mental Health & Life Skills Promotion, New Delhi, and Director, Expressions India; and Dr Jitendra Tripathi, Joint Secretary, University Grants Commission (UGC), among other dignitaries and delegates.