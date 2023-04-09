Nepanagar Police Attack: 17 houses of forest encroachers demolished

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two days after the attack on Nepanagar police station, the Burhanpur district administration demolished 17 houses of encroachers including the main accused Hema Meghwal in Sewal village under Nepanagar police station.

Under the direction of Inspector General of Police, Indore (Rural) Zone Rakesh Kumar Gupta, district administration led by collector Bhavya Mittal and SP Rahul Kumar Lodha swung into action in Sewal as most of the people who attacked the police station are residents of Sewal village and demolished 17 houses including those belonging to Meghwal, who fled from police custody with the help of attackers.

The team reached Sewal village and carried out demolition of the houses of the accused. Two houses of Meghwal, Vijay, Dayaram and single houses of Laxman, Poonam, Jeewa, Shiva, Babu Singh, Bhanu, Bablu, Pratap, Ajay and among others who were found to be involved in the attack on police team, were bulldozed. Similar action would continue in the village.

During the action, around 18 people from Charanwadi of Sewal village and 5 people from Rathiyawadi region have been arrested for obstruction in government work. Those arrested have been identified as Amari Bai, Kunwar Bai, Malu Bai, Mangilal, Govind Dayaram, Maya Bai and others. A case was registered under sections 353, 332, 336, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. Further probe is underway.

The district administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in Sewal, Pankheda and surrounding villages. Due to prohibitory orders, the ongoing Class 3rd, 4th, 6th and 7th exams were cancelled due to the operation. District education officer Ravindra Mahajan said the examination in four schools in Sewal was postponed. District collector Mittal said that security has been enhanced in the village to nab the attackers and maintain law and order situation.

Over 60 forest land encroachers attacked the Nepa Nagar police station in Burhanpur and freed their accomplices, including Hema Meghwal in the wee hours of Friday. They assaulted ASI Gulab Singh, Ajay Malviya and another policeman. All three were treated in a private hospital. Police vehicles too were vandalised.