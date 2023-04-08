MP: Admin, police crackdown on encroachers in Burhanpur, raze down houses of accused involved in attack on Nepanagar police team | FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A day after an attack on the Nepanagar police station, the police and administration team cracked down on Hema Meghwal and others who were involved in the attack on the Nepanagar police team. A team with one unit of special armed forces (SAF) rushed to the Sewal village and carried out the demolition of houses of the accused.

While the action was going on, the entire Sewal village was turned into a cantonment as most of the accused who were involved in the attack hail from the same village. The police advised the people not to come out of their houses.

After this, heavy machinery bulldozed 5 to 6 houses of the accused of the attack.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Lodha himself led the operation. Police have demolished three multi-storied houses of Hema Meghwal, who fled from police custody with the help of attackers.

Preparations are on to demolish the houses of the remaining encroachers. During this action, the police stopped media personnel from going to the village.

Youth hit by a gunshot after a dispute between two groups in village

Meanwhile, there was a shootout between two groups in the village, in which Kalu Babariya, 30, was hit by a gunshot.

SP Lodha said that Phool Singh and Kalu had a dispute over Nawad. The magistrate took the statement of the youth admitted to the district hospital, in the statement, the injured Kalu told that Phool Singh attacked him with a pellet gun. There was a dispute between the two regarding Nawad. The youth was referred to the district hospital Burhapur after first aid at the Nepanagar Community Health Center.

Section 144 imposed

The district administration has imposed Section 144 in Sewal, Pankheda and surrounding villages. Due to this no one in the village was allowed to move out of the house.

Police force called from four districts

In order to avert any untoward incident during the operation, the police force from four districts of Nimar region was pressed into duty at the Sewal village along with one unit of SAF with Vraj vehicle, an anti-riot vehicle. An ambulance was also arranged. People who wanted to enter Sewal village were stopped about half a kilometre away.

Exams cancelled

Since the class 3rd, 4th, 6th and 7th class exams are going on, they were cancelled due to the entire operation. DEO Ravindra Mahajan said that the examination in some schools in the Sewal area will be held on the upcoming dates. Sewal has 2 primary and one middle school.

Villagers sitting on dharna in front of police station

On the call of the Nepanagar All-Party Committee, people sat on a dharna in front of the Nepanagar police station since Saturday morning. On Friday, the all-party committee had given a call for a Nepanagar bandh in protest against deforestation and continuous attacks on police and forest personnel by encroachers. Under which the shops in the city did not open since Saturday morning.

