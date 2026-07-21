NEET-UG 2026 Result Shows 241-Mark Discrepancy; NTA's Functioning Challenged Before High Court In Indore

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case alleging a massive 241-mark discrepancy in the NEET-UG 2026 result has reached the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The petitioner, Lokendra Singh Khadiya, a student from Jhabua district, has filed a writ petition alleging serious inconsistencies between the official OMR sheet, the official answer key, and the final result declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

According to the petition, the official OMR sheet and answer key indicate that he secured 305 marks, whereas the final result awarded him only 64 marks, resulting in a discrepancy of 241 marks that has adversely affected his chances of securing admission to medical courses.

The petition states that after passing Class XII in 2024, the student spent nearly two years preparing for NEET in Indore. Following the cancellation of the earlier examination, he appeared for the re-examination conducted on June 21, 2026. When the NTA uploaded the OMR sheet on July 14, 2026, the petitioner alleges that, upon his first login, all responses in the Physics and Chemistry sections appeared blank. However, when he logged in again shortly afterwards, a different OMR sheet was displayed containing his marked responses. The petition describes this as a serious technical flaw in the NTA's online system.

According to the petition, matching the second OMR sheet with the official answer key shows that he scored 104 marks in Physics, 125 in Chemistry, and 76 in Biology, taking his total score to 305 marks. Despite this, the final result declared on July 16, 2026, reflected only 64 marks. The petition alleges that the discrepancy points to a serious error in OMR data processing, evaluation, or result preparation.

The petition further states that the student immediately lodged a complaint with the NTA via email after the result was declared, but no effective action was taken. As a result, he is being deprived of the opportunity to participate in the counselling and admission process for MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BVSc, and B.Sc. Nursing, among other medical courses.

Before the High Court, the petitioner has sought directions to the NTA to independently verify the OMR sheet, evaluation process, and mark calculation, and to correct the result based on the official records. The petitioner has clarified that the case does not seek a re-evaluation of answers but only the rectification of an apparent discrepancy reflected in the NTA's own official records.

The writ petition also challenges the constitution, legal status, and constitutional validity of the National Testing Agency. It contends that the NTA is not a statutory body established by Parliament but merely a society registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. The petition, therefore, seeks judicial scrutiny of the agency's authority and legal competence to conduct the country's premier entrance examinations.

The matter came up before the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, comprising Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice Alok Awasthi. The Court directed the respondents to obtain the necessary instructions regarding the petitioner's OMR sheet and place them before the Court. The matter has been listed for further hearing next week.

The petitioner is represented by Advocate Abhinav P. Dhanodkar.