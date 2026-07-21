Monsoon Session Day-2: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Passes Uniform Civil Code; 'People Engaging In More Than One Marriage Will Be Jailed, CM Mohan Yadav Asserts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill amid Congress' opposition on Day-2 of the monsoon session on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav asserted that from now onwards people engaging in more than one marriage simultaeously will be sent to jail. The bill seeks equal rights to men and women in the property.

"Jo Hindu Hit [interest] ki Baat Karega, wo Raaj Karega, Jai Shri Ram," the CM raised slogans as he hailed the UCC.

#WATCH | Bhopal | Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "The passing of the Uniform Civil Code bill is truly a golden day for the 8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh... The enactment of this law in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly demonstrates our genuine… pic.twitter.com/mgWgYPClTj — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

No interference in religious practices, assures CM

He clarified that the bill will not interfere or pose any obstacles in religious practices.

The marriages can be arranged as per own religious traditions, however it will be treated equal before the law. The uniform age for marriage has been fixed for all communities, 21 years for boy and 18 years for girl. Marriage registration has been made mandatory.

Similarly, only the court will have the right to grant divorce, and it cannot be done by the religious practitioners.

The opposition Congress slammed the BJP, asking why was the party is so much hurry for the UCC as there are other issues as well.

What's the rush? asks Congress

Earlier, the opposition asked, "BJP could not get approval from Law Commission to implement the UCC in Delhi, then why is the saffron party rushing to implement it in Madhya Pradesh."

The Congress MLAs dared BJP to get the UCC approved first from the Parliament.

Congress MLA Arif Masood demanded that the bill should be referred to the "Pravar committee". He referred to an article of the constitution which shields Muslims.

When the discussion started, Congress MLAs trooped to Well, stating that 27 per cent reservation is more important than the UCC.

Heated arguments and dialogues were exchanged between BJP and Congress MLAs over the UCC bill, plunging the house into the din. Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar had to adjourn the house at least twice.