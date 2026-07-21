 Madhya Pradesh Monsoon Session Day-2: 'Farmers Are Suffering, Youth Need Jobs,' LoP Umang Singhar Slams BJP; Rameshwar Sharma Hits Back | VIDEO
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HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Monsoon Session Day-2: 'Farmers Are Suffering, Youth Need Jobs,' LoP Umang Singhar Slams BJP; Rameshwar Sharma Hits Back | VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh Monsoon Session Day-2: 'Farmers Are Suffering, Youth Need Jobs,' LoP Umang Singhar Slams BJP; Rameshwar Sharma Hits Back | VIDEO

The Congress protested inside the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, accusing the BJP of avoiding discussion on farmers' issues, unemployment, fertiliser shortage and 27% OBC reservation. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar criticised the government's priorities, while BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma defended the Uniform Civil Code, saying it would ensure one law for all and end polygamy.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Tuesday, July 21, 2026, 04:42 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Monsoon Session Day-2: 'Farmers Are Suffering, Youth Need Jobs,' LoP Umang Singhar Slams BJP; Rameshwar Sharma Hits Back | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress staged a protest inside the Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday, accusing the BJP government of avoiding discussion on public issues such as farmers' problems, unemployment and OBC reservation, and instead rushing for UCC Bill.

The BJP, however, defended its stand and said implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was an important step.

During the protest, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar alleged that the BJP was not willing to discuss issues affecting the people.

In a video from the Assembly, Singhar can be heard saying that farmers are suffering, young people are not getting jobs, and the government is not ready to talk about these concerns.

Watch the video below :

He claimed that farmers are struggling due to a shortage of fertiliser and electricity, despite ministers saying there is no shortage. Singhar also said more than 25 lakh youth are unemployed and protests are taking place from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh.

He further alleged that the BJP avoids discussing issues such as 27% OBC reservation but gives priority to matters like the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Speaking sarcastically, he said the government considers the UCC important while ignoring the concerns of farmers and unemployed youth.

Responding to the protest...

Responding to the Congress protest, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma defended the government's decision on the UCC. He said the Congress was free to protest against the law if it wished.

Sharma said the Uniform Civil Code would end the practice of polygamy and ensure the same law for everyone, irrespective of religion. "Whether it is Ram or Rahim, the law of the land should allow only one marriage," he said, adding that this was the vision of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and that the Mohan Yadav government was working to implement it in Madhya Pradesh.

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