UCC, Fire Safety Bills Put Up In House With 14 Others | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government suddenly put up 14 bills, including UCC and fire safety bills, in the House on Monday.

The agenda of the House did not consist of the bills, so Congress legislator Bala Bachchan objected to it.

After Bachchan's objection, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar said the government brought those bills after a nod from the Business Advisory Committee.

Bachachan and other members of the House said the government could have brought those bills on Monday. The bills put up in the House will come up for discussion on Tuesday.

Minister of State Gautam Tetwal put up the UCC Bill. After the government presented the UCC Bill in the House, MP became the third state where the government plans to implement the UCC after Uttarakhand and Gujarat.

The government placed the UCC Bill in ten chapters and through 404 points. At the outset, the government makes it clear that the provisions of the bill will not be applicable to the tribal people and other communities whose traditional rights have been ensured under section 21 of the Indian Constitution do not come under the purview of the UCC bill.

After the implementation of the bill, its provisions will be applicable to all people other than these two categories.

Together with the Muslim Personal Law Board, the new laws related to the Hindus will come into force.

The UCC Bill will have a direct impact on the live-in relationship. Once it comes into force, to remain in a live-in relationship without information will be illegal.

Following bills put up in House

Madhya Pradesh Fire and Emergency Services Bill -2026

MP Workplace Empowerment Code Bill

MP Dhannantwari Medical Vishwayvidyalaya Bill

MP Ease of Doing Business Bill

MP Upkar Amendment Bill

MP Civil Protection Code Amendment Bill

MP Highway Amendment Bill

MP Private University (Establishment and Operation) Bill.

MP Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj Amendment Bill

MP Medical Universities Amendment Bill

MP Vet Amendment Bill

MP Goods and Services Tax Amendment Bill

MP Nirsan Vedhayak

Five-day session may end early

The government called the monsoon session for five days, but it put up 14 bills in the House on Monday after a meeting with the Business Advisory Committee.

The hurry, with which the government presented the bills, indicated that the session might conclude soon.

The government will present the supplementary budget on Tuesday. Passing the bills put up by the government and the supplementary budget is the main business of the government.

The government seems to be in a hurry to complete its important tasks.

As a result, the session may end early. The opposition sought a discussion on the farmers' issues, and the government accepted the demand.

The opposition, too, lacks any issue to corner the government in the House.