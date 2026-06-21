NEET-UG 2026: Metal Detectors Used, Zipper Chains, Buttons, Hair Accessories Removed Before Entry In Indore -- VIDEO | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Strict security measures were seen during the re-NEET examination in Rewa, Guna, and Satna, where candidates underwent metal detector checks to ensure transparency in Indore.

Chains, metal buttons, sacred threads, and jewellery were removed outside the exam centres, while some students were even asked to remove iron buttons and zippers from their pants.

The security protocols were so stringent that the students were taken aback in Madhya Pradesh for the NEET-UG 2026 exam, the country's largest entrance test for medical courses.

A bustle of activity began outside the exam centres as early as 11am.

Ban on Carrying Pens and Pencils

Students were required to surrender their pens and pencils outside the centre, with assurances that these would be provided inside.

Candidates were permitted to carry only their Aadhaar card and admit card.

During the screening process, stickers were removed from transparent water bottles, sacred wrist threads were cut off, and female students were even asked to remove hair clips and ponytail holders.

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Student Stopped Over Earring

Meanwhile, another student, Sania Maniyar, was unable to remove one of her earrings despite repeated attempts; after a thorough check, she was allowed to enter with the earring still in place.

The situation became particularly distressing when another student forgot to bring her Aadhaar card.

VIDEO | Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Two students denied entry into the exam centre for NEET-UG re-examination after arriving late.



Amir Qadri, uncle of one of the aspirants, says, "I have come here with my nephew for his examination. While on our way to the examination centre, we… pic.twitter.com/O1gRJAFQ4o — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2026

She burst into tears upon being stopped, prompting her parents to rush and get a printout.

This pre-exam scene was nothing short of an ordeal in itself.

Police Officers Safeguard a Student's Mobile Phone

Amidst this, a student named Sejal Gupta arrived with her mobile phone. As she was unaccompanied by family, police officers stationed at the gate showed sensitivity and safely kept the phone for her.

Exam barefooted

The student's shoes were kept outside during checking, forcing him to enter the examination hall barefoot. Meanwhile, in Bhopal, a student had to remove her nose ring, and in Satna, female students had to remove their ear tops. Water bottle wrappers were also removed.