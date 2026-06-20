18-Year-Old Woman Scares Brother With Knife Before Killing Herself In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in the Palakhedi Kankad area under the Gandhi Nagar police station limits on Friday evening.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Anita, wife of Suraj Thakur. The couple had been married for about two years. A suicide note was recovered from the spot, which has been seized for further investigation.

"Must leave the world before leaving my husband"

In the suicide note, Anita reportedly wrote: "What can I do to make you all happy? You all want me to leave him, but I cannot do that.

Before leaving my husband, I must leave this world. I am repeating this mistake. Please forgive me. I am not worthy of any of you, which is why I am leaving forever."

Brandished knife to send younger brother outside before incident

According to family members, Anita was at home with her 10-year-old brother, Rohan, at the time of the incident.

Before taking the extreme step, Anita reportedly asked Rohan to leave the house. When he refused, she scolded him and brandished a knife to scare him away.

Rohan waited outside for a long time. When Anita did not open the door, he alerted the neighbours and found her hanging.

Attempted suicide earlier too

Her family members said that Anita had attempted to commit suicide by hanging herself around a year ago, but the noose was loose and she fell and was saved.

However, this time she made the noose so strong that she could not be saved.

Her family members said that Anita was in contact with a youth from their village. They said: "A few months ago, her mobile chat logs were discovered, which brought the matter to the family's attention.

Anita's father had also visited Indore for two days to resolve the matter. However, Anita used her father's phone to contact the same youth."