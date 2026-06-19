After Food, Groceries, Medicines And Cosmetics, Indore Residents Can Now Gets Doorstep Diesel Delivery | AI/ FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After food, groceries, medicines and cosmetics, Indore residents can now order diesel at their doorstep.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the city, Petro Filling Station in the Palsikar area, a dealer of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, has launched "Zipp Fuel", a doorstep diesel delivery service aimed at making fuel procurement easier and more convenient for consumers.

Rajendra Singh Vasu, president of the Indore Petrol Dealer Association and owner of the petrol pump, said the service, which will be formally launched on June 19 at the fuel station in Palsikar Colony, allows customers to order diesel from the comfort of their homes or workplaces. The fuel will be delivered in PESO-approved safety cans that comply with government regulations for fuel transportation and storage.

The initiative comes in response to difficulties faced by many consumers following stricter enforcement of rules permitting diesel to be dispensed only in approved containers. Several customers, particularly those requiring fuel for generators, agricultural equipment, construction machinery and industrial applications, often struggled to obtain diesel at fuel stations due to the lack of approved cans.

Vasu said the service is designed to bridge this gap while ensuring complete safety and regulatory compliance. Each delivery vehicle is equipped with certified measuring equipment, including a five-litre calibrated measuring funnel, to ensure customers receive the exact quantity ordered.

Orders can be placed through an automated WhatsApp chatbot at 8839818718, which guides users step by step through the process, including fuel quantity selection, delivery address, preferred delivery slot and payment method. Both online payments and cash-on-delivery (COD) options are available.

Initially, the service will operate across most parts of Indore, with a delivery turnaround time of up to four hours, depending on distance and demand.

“The initiative could become a model for fuel delivery services in urban areas, where convenience-driven services continue to expand rapidly”

Rajendra Singh Vasu, President, Indore Petrol Dealer Association