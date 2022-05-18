Neemuch: Upset over administration and local police, Sarva Samaj to recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ today in city

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Upset with administration and local police’s move to remove the Balaji Maharaj idol from the disputed site, members of Sarva Samaj have decided to recite ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at Fawara Chowk in Neemuch on Wednesday evening.

Besides Hanuman Chalisa, members of Sarva Samaj also mulled to keep Neemuch bandh on Friday against the administration’s move. Members accused that whatever administration had done was biased. Community members declared that if the administration did not revoke their decision, they would initiate a phase-wise agitation.

Earlier on Monday communal tension flared up in Neemuch town after two communities entered into the clashes over an alleged installation of a Hindu God idol near a dargah. The clashes were reportedly in the Purani Kachari (Court Mohalla) area, under the limits of Neemuch city police station.

Following this, the administration removed the Balaji Maharaj idol from the disputed site to avoid further escalation of tension in the town.

Meanwhile, members of Sarva Samaj claimed that for the last 20 years, a Hindu society shrine is present in Neemuch city, where the idol of Balaji Maharaj was damaged recently and community members re-consecrated this idol. But due to the negligence of the administration, and some anti-social elements, social harmony in the town was disturbed on Monday. But the administration bowing down to the pressure mounted by one community, removed the idol of Lord Balaji Maharaj, the deity of Hindu society from the place.

