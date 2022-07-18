Neemuch: Two held for theft, jewellery worth over Rs 1 lakh seized

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of an ongoing campaign against thieves and burglars, police have claimed to bust three theft and burglary cases with the arrest of two and seizure of jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh and 6 thousand.

According to further details, a gang of robbers looted jewellery at Pawan Khati's house located on Nayapura Kukdeshwar on the intervening night of June 6. A case was booked under sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In another incident, a gang of robbers barged into a house on June 22 and fled with gold jewellery. A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC. Similarly, a gang of thieves targeted a jewellery shop in the Neem Chowk area and managed to flee with precious ornaments. A case was filed at Kukdeshwar police station. Three arrests have been made in this regard.

Those arrested have been identified as Sanjaya Dalla (20) and Rohit Bachhada (19). 750 gram of silver jewellery and cash worth Rs 66k (a total of Rs 1 lakh 6 thousand) has been recovered from the possession of the accused. A manhunt to nab other accused has been launched in this regard. The duo were presented in court and from there they were sent to police remand.