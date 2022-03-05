Neemuch student receives warm welcome

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch student Lubhanshi received a warm welcome from her parents and local representatives upon her safe return to the country from war-torn Ukraine, invaded by Russian troops, on Friday. She landed at Delhi from Ukraine via Poland and arrived in Neemuch late Friday night.

She was welcomed with flowers by local MLA Dilip Singh Parihar and other party members. During a discussion with the local representative, Lubhanshi recalled the crisis and shared her struggle to reach India. She said while in Ukraine there was some fear and panic and she is happy to be back in India. The government of India was supportive during the evacuation process. She also thanked PM Narendra Modi and the state government for guiding her and for the prompt and safe evacuations of hundreds of Indian students. The student is also hoping for the safe and early return of the remaining students to India.

MLA Parihar also expressed gratitude towards the Government of India for the safe return of students and hoped that other nationals would reach home safely.

ALSO READ Indore: Swachh Survekshan 2022 likely to begin from next week in city

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 10:08 PM IST