Neemuch: Sajjan Singh's foot march to reach Lord Sanwariya Seth's temple

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 09:44 PM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The newly-elected president of Neemuch district panchayat Sajjan Singh Chauhan visited Lord Sanwariya Seth Temple, Rajasthan after completing the foot march from his residence in Neemuch. Reportedly, he had taken a resolution that he will visit the temple on foot if he got victory in the presidential elections in the area.

Now Sajjan Singh Chauhan has been elected unopposed as the president of the district panchayat, after which it was his turn to fulfil the resolution taken by him while praying for victory. Regarding this, he started his journey early in the morning along with his supporters and reached the temple late evening. There, he worshipped Lord Sawanriya for the happiness and prosperity of the district.

It is worth mentioning that the designated temple is also a major centre of faith for devotees of Mewar and Malwa region. Many types of vows are sought here. Thousands of devotees visit here on a daily basis.

