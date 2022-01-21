Neemuch: One held, opium, poppy straw and Rs 1.5L in cash seized

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip, officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh Unit, seized approximately 2.1 kilogram Opium ,30 kilogram Poppy Straw (Doda chura) and Rs 1.50 lakh in cash .

The market value of opium is around Rs three lakh, while poppy straw is around Rs 70,000.

As per information, a person in Chikarda village was illegally storing Opium at his residence.

Teams consisting of officers of CBN Neemuch and CBN Singoli raided the house of the suspect early on the day and recovered opium, poppy straw and cash. One person was arrested under provisions of NDPS Act. Further probe is underway.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 09:56 PM IST