 Neemuch Man Attacks Wife With Axe, Then Hangs Himself In Forest
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Neemuch Man Attacks Wife With Axe, Then Hangs Himself In Forest

Police personnel from the Kanjarda outpost reached the spot and shifted the injured woman to the hospital for treatment. Officials conducted the preliminary investigation and sent the body for post-mortem examination. The couple’s two children have been left without parental support following the incident.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 19, 2026, 09:15 PM IST
Neemuch Man Attacks Wife With Axe, Then Hangs Himself In Forest
Man Attacks Wife With An Axe, Then Hangs Himself In The Forest In Neemuch | Representative image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A man attacked his wife with an axe while she was asleep and later died by suicide by hanging himself in a forest near Bakhatuni village under the Kanjarda police outpost area of Manasa police station on Monday. The case was disclosed by the police on Tuesday.

According to police, Jaylal Bhil attacked his wife, Santoshi Bai Bhil, around 5 am. She sustained critical injuries. Family members and villagers rushed to help after hearing her screams.

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After the attack, Jaylal reportedly fled towards a nearby forest carrying a rope. Villagers later discovered his body hanging from a tree.

Police personnel from Kanjarda outpost reached the spot and shifted the injured woman to the hospital for treatment. Officials conducted the preliminary investigation and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The couple’s two children have been left without parental support following the incident. Kanjarda outpost in-charge Shyam Kumawat said prima facie the matter appears related to a domestic dispute. Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

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