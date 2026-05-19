April Performance Rankings For Indore Police Stations: Banganga Tops List, Pardeshipura Last | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police commissionerate has released its April performance rankings for police stations, with Banganga police station securing the top position for outstanding performance, while Pardeshipura police station ranked last due to average operational output.

Under the standardised monthly evaluation system, a committee chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of each zone reviewed all 32 police stations across the city.

The rankings were based on parameters including operational execution, public satisfaction and community-centric innovations.

According to the review, the top three positions were secured by Banganga police station in zone 03, Chandan Nagar police station in zone 04 and Bhanwarkuan police station in zone 04.

Pardeshipura police station in zone 02 finished at the bottom of the rankings after scoring the lowest against the prescribed evaluation criteria.

The police department said the rankings would be used to drive structural improvements in policing and administrative efficiency.

Police station in-charges and staff members of the top-performing stations will receive official commendations and incentives to boost morale.

Meanwhile, personnel posted at underperforming police stations, including Pardeshipura, will undergo mandatory training to improve operational capabilities.