4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Trapped Inside Locked Car For 3 Hours In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 4-year-old girl died of suffocation after being trapped inside a car for 3 hours in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, officials said on Monday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Nandanvan Colony under Juni Indore police station area on Sunday afternoon.

Regarding the matter, police said, the deceased child was identified as Hajra, daughter of Hasan Noor.

Police said Hajra had gone to a workshop along with her grandparents and a few other children in the family car. While returning home, the child reportedly fell asleep inside the vehicle.

After reaching home, all family members got out of the car, but nobody noticed that Hajra was still sleeping inside.

As the child had a habit of falling asleep anywhere, the family assumed she was somewhere inside the house.

When she could not be found for a long time, family members started searching for her. Later, she was found unconscious inside the parked car.

The family immediately rushed her to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Juni Indore police said the team received information from the hospital and registered a case.

The child had reportedly fallen asleep in the car around 12 pm and was discovered unconscious around 3 pm.

Police suspect the girl may have died due to suffocation caused by lack of oxygen and extreme heat inside the locked car.

However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report.

The incident has left the family in deep shock and grief. Hajra’s father is reportedly a businessman, and she was the second among 3 siblings.

Police said further action will be taken based on the investigation and statements of family members.