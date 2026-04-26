3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling From Second Floor In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old girl died after falling from the second floor of her grandparents’ house in the Dwarkapuri police station area on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Shri Ram Nagar around 10 am, when she was looking down from the roof and lost her balance due to the absence of railings, causing her to fall. She was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries in the night.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Muskan, daughter of Narendra Dashore. The family lives in Pithampur as her parents work there. The family had arrived in Indore on Friday night to visit Muskan's grandparents and check on a relative currently admitted to a local hospital.

Her family members said that the incident occurred as her parents were preoccupied with household chores. While playing, Muskan reportedly reached the edge of the second-floor terrace. While attempting to peek down, she lost her balance and fell to the ground. As the house was newly constructed, it lacked railings, which led to the fatal incident.

The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.