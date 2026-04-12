5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling 3rd Floor In Indore; Was Playing With Elder Sister |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 5-year-old boy died after falling from the third-floor gallery of a building in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, as reported on Sunday.

The tragedy occurred in Siddharth Nagar under Gandhi Nagar police station limits on Saturday afternoon.

According to information, the child was identified as Goransh. He was playing with his elder sister in the gallery around 3 pm when he lost balance while leaning out and fell head-first. He was rushed to Aurobindo Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Family members said the child was at home with his grandfather at the time of the incident. The grandfather had briefly gone inside when the accident occurred. The boy’s father had died 6 months ago.

Another incident within a week

A 2-year-old girl, Payal, had died after falling from the second floor of a house in Indore’s Azad Nagar area on April 5.

She had reportedly lost balance while trying to look over a low balcony railing while playing alone, after her mother went to the bathroom.

Locals had rushed her to MY Hospital, where she died during treatment later that night.

The family had recently shifted to Indore just eight days earlier from a village near Satwas after her father got a job in a private company.

Payal had turned two years old on March 5. Her elder siblings, a 9-year-old sister and a 5-year-old brother, were staying in their village with their grandparents. Police were investigating the incident.