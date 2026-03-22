Indore News: Four-Year-Old Killed As Bike Hits Divider, Two Injured | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old girl died, and two of her relatives were injured after their motorcycle hit a divider in the Tilak Nagar police station area on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred on the Pipliyahana bridge when the family was on its way to visit relatives on the occasion of Eid.

According to police, the deceased, Iqra, daughter of Irfan and a resident of Vijay Palace in Manik Bagh, was travelling with her maternal uncle and grandmother when the motorcycle lost control and crashed into the divider.

Iqra, who lived with her maternal relatives, was headed to Khajrana with her uncle Sufiyan and grandmother at the time of the accident.

All three were rushed to MY Hospital, where doctors declared Iqra dead on arrival.

Police have initiated a probe to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. A post-mortem examination was conducted.

A woman falls to her death from the second floor

A 32-year-old woman died after falling from the second floor of an under-construction house while working in the Nipania area under Lasudia police station limits on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Laadki Bai, wife of Kanhaiya. She worked as a labourer and had gone to the building for work.

Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Kumar Soni said the incident occurred while the woman was working on the second floor. It is believed she lost her balance and fell due to the absence of a railing, sustaining fatal head injuries.

Police have begun a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.