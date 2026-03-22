Indore News: Doctors Get Relief As MGM Clears? ₹3 Crore Pending Dues | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MGM Medical College has introduced an automated system to ensure timely monthly disbursal of incentives under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, offering major relief to doctors.

The move has also cleared pending dues of nearly Rs 3 crore, benefiting medical professionals across associated hospitals.

Under the new system, authorities have registered eligible doctors and staff and linked them to automated software developed in collaboration with ICICI Bank, enabling direct monthly transfers into their accounts.

Officials said the authorities have processed incentives for 2023, 2024 and 2025, along with pending hospital payments. In the last two months alone, the system has distributed nearly Rs3 crore among eight associated hospitals.

Dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria said the system is transparent and efficient, ensuring that doctors as well as nursing staff, ward boys, Ayushman coordinators, supervisors and nodal officers involved in patient care receive incentives as per government norms.

He said the streamlined payment process has boosted morale among healthcare workers and created a more supportive working environment. The system ensures direct credit of incentives to the accounts of both doctors and hospitals without delays.