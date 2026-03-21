Indore News: Man Gets 10-Year Jail Term For Rape On False Marriage Promise | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A district court sentenced a 31-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a rape case involving a false promise of marriage.

Lakhan Singh Yadav, a resident of Nagda, was convicted after nearly three years of trial.

According to case details, the survivor, a nurse by profession, was living in rented accommodation in Indore. In 2021, she came in contact with Yadav through a matrimonial website. The two began communicating, and he allegedly assured her that he had spoken to his family about their marriage and that it would be finalised soon.

The prosecution stated that on February 14, 2022, Yadav established physical relations with the woman at her residence despite her refusal. Thereafter, he continued the relationship under the pretext of marriage.

According to the survivor’s complaint, Yadav began distancing himself from April 2023, reducing communication and often keeping his phone switched off. Growing suspicious, she visited his residence in Ujjain and discovered that he had married another woman. When confronted, he allegedly threatened her with dire consequences.

Police registered an FIR against Yadav in Indore on May 25, 2023, under charges of rape and other relevant sections. The prosecution presented evidence in court, leading to his conviction.

Apart from the 10-year rigorous imprisonment under the rape charge, the court also awarded additional sentences of five years and three years under other sections. Additional Government Pleader Jayant Dubey represented the prosecution.