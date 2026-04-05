Indore News: 2-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling From Railing |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 2-year-old girl died after falling from the second floor in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, the officials reported on Sunday.

According to information, the tragedy occurred on Saturday evening in the Azad Nagar area.

According to police, he was identified as Payal, daughter of Mohan Piplode.

Her mother Rani Piplode went to the bathroom after dressing her up. That time she was playing alone.

However, while playing, Payal reached the balcony and tried to look over a railing that was about 2 feet high. She lost her balance and fell down.

People nearby rushed her to MY Hospital, where she died during treatment later that night.

The family had moved to Indore just 8 days ago from a village near Satwas after Payal’s father got a job in a private company. Payal had turned 2 years old on March 5.

Her elder siblings, a 9-year-old sister and a 5-year-old brother, live in their village with their grandparents. Police are investigating the case.

11-month-old drowns in water-filled pit

Another tragic incident occurred in Indore last month, in which a one-and-a-half-year-old girl had died after drowning in a water-filled pit on Tuesday.

The family had taken her to a hospital, where doctors had declared her dead.

The incident had occurred on Tuesday evening in the Khudail police station area.

According to Khudail police, 18-month-old Rajni, daughter of Sandeep and a resident of Tillor, had been playing in a field near her house.

She had fallen face down into a pit filled with water that had been dug in the field.

After about 20 minutes, her grandmother had started searching for her and had found the child in the pit.

The family had immediately taken her to the nearest hospital. From there, she had been referred to MY Hospital, where doctors had declared her dead.