MP News: 12-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Shock While Switching On TV | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An electric shock from a cooler claimed the life of a Class 5 student at her home in Pipalani village, about 90 km from the Khandwa district headquarters, on Monday morning.

The victim, 12-year-old Gayatri, daughter of Prakash Bhilala, was alone at home with her three-year-old brother when the incident occurred.

According to family members, Gayatri’s parents had left for the fields in the morning for wheat harvesting work. When her father returned home around 11:30 am to collect food, the younger brother opened the door and pointed towards the television area, indicating that his sister had fallen there and was not responding.

Gayatri was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital in Punasa around noon, where doctors declared her dead. Police said the girl may have received the electric shock while trying to switch on the television, as the cooler and television were connected to the same electrical switch.

Narmadanagar police station in-charge Vikas Khinchi said a case has been registered and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Further action will be taken after the report is received.

Family members said Gayatri was a bright student and they were planning to admit her to a residential school in Chhanera after her exam results next month. Her 13th birthday was also scheduled to be celebrated on April 8.