Neemuch: Husband, wife killed as Innova hits bike, daughter critical

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his wife were killed while their daughter was injured when a car hit the motorcycle they were riding on the four-lane raod near Jetpura village in Neemuch district.

As per information, an Innova allegedly travelling at a high speed hit the bike. The impact was such that the duo was thrown 20 feet in the air and fell on the road and died on the spot. Their daughter was rushed to the district hospital in a severely injured state.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Rathore and his wife Nirmala Rathore. The couple along with daughter Palak were on their way from Manasa to Rawanrundi when the accident occurred. After the accident, all car occupants fled from the spot. The accused driver is still on run.

Acting on information, a case was registered and a manhunt to nab the accused driver was launched.

