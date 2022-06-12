e-Paper Get App

Neemuch: Husband, wife killed as Innova hits bike, daughter critical

Acting on information, a case was registered and a manhunt to nab the accused driver was launched.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Road accident | Representative Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A man and his wife were killed while their daughter was injured when a car hit the motorcycle they were riding on the four-lane raod near Jetpura village in Neemuch district.

As per information, an Innova allegedly travelling at a high speed hit the bike. The impact was such that the duo was thrown 20 feet in the air and fell on the road and died on the spot. Their daughter was rushed to the district hospital in a severely injured state.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Rathore and his wife Nirmala Rathore. The couple along with daughter Palak were on their way from Manasa to Rawanrundi when the accident occurred. After the accident, all car occupants fled from the spot. The accused driver is still on run.

Acting on information, a case was registered and a manhunt to nab the accused driver was launched.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Main accused of Bhopal blade attack has 32 criminal cases at the age of 38
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreNeemuch: Husband, wife killed as Innova hits bike, daughter critical

RECENT STORIES

Howrah violence: Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari stopped at Tamluk by police

Howrah violence: Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari stopped at Tamluk by police

2nd T20I: Heinrich Klaasen's 81 powers South Africa to 4-wicket win over India; Proteas take 2-0...

2nd T20I: Heinrich Klaasen's 81 powers South Africa to 4-wicket win over India; Proteas take 2-0...

Mumbai: BMC all set to open schools from June 13

Mumbai: BMC all set to open schools from June 13

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV cops help rescue 18-year-old maid stuck in Dubai

Mira Bhayandar: MBVV cops help rescue 18-year-old maid stuck in Dubai

Thane: Children pool out over Rs 15,000 for donating to TMC to build compound wall at playground

Thane: Children pool out over Rs 15,000 for donating to TMC to build compound wall at playground