Neemuch: Ganpati Vikas Samiti organises Dahi Handi competition

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Ganpati Vikas Samiti organised a Dahi Handi competition here at Ganesh Garden located at Indira Nagar in Neemuch on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. The event was organised in three categories male, female and children.

A total of 100 participants from three categories tried to break the Dahi Handi by making pyramids in turn but did not succeed. At last, veterinarian Shankarlal Chouhan and his group successfully broke the Handi.

Winners were given prize money by a chief guest at the event. The programme was conducted by Manish Chandna while a vote of thanks was proposed by Madanlal Sharma.

