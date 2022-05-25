Neemuch: Congress leader's son, one other booked for rape

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A newly married woman was raped by the son of a Congress leader and his partner who threatened her with dire consequences incuding circulating her pictures on social media, police said.

The incident has been reported from a locality that falls under the Singoli police station limit in Neemuch district and the accused duo has been identified as Shahrukh Mew, son of local Congress leader and former Sadar and his accomplice Aman Mansoori.

Police have booked the duo under Section 376, 376/2(n), 376(d), 313, 506 of the Indian Penal Code after the complainant appeared before Singoli police and lodged her complaint against the duo.

Police arrested the duo and produced them before the court, from where they were sent to jail, informed police station in-charge RC Dangi.

The complainant on May 21 informed the police that Shahrukh was a gym trainer and about a year back Shahrukh clicked some of her pictures when she used to go to the gym. Then he started pressuring her to get physical with him, threatening her that he would circulate the pictures on social media if she failed to do so. Later, the accused started exploiting her sexually. After some time, Aman also joined him and the duo started threatening her with dire consequences if she dared to share her ordeal with anyone.

When she became pregnant, the accused ensured that she underwent an abortion to cover their crime.