HomeIndoreNeemuch: Congress leader accuses Manasa cops for youth suicide

Neemuch: Congress leader accuses Manasa cops for youth suicide

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 31, 2022, 08:04 PM IST
Manasa people staging protest with a body | FPNS
Manasa: The Congress party leader accused the cops of Manasa police station here in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh for the suicide of a 20-year-old. According to family members and party men, police often called the deceased Dashrath alias Bablu Bagri to the station regarding inquiry of a case and used to harass him. He committed suicide after continuous physical torture on Sunday night.

Though, relatives tried to save Dashrath by taking him to Manasa hospital and then to Neemuch district hospital, he breathed his last during treatment. Next day, aggrieved family members including brother Raju Bagri, Bunty, Congress leader Dinesh Rathore and Sagar Kachhwa staged a protest by keeping Dashrath's body outside the police station.

They are demanding strict action against the cops who forced the deceased to end his life and give a compensation amount of Rs 50 lakh to his family. In the matter, the superintendent of police (SP) Suraj Verma informed that Bablu was summoned to the station to solve a pending case against him. He added that police's job is to investigate, otherwise how they will provide justice to the victims. He also assured the family members that action will be taken against the guilty.

