Neemuch: Collector asks private doctors to treat Covid patients in villages, holds meeting at Manasa rest house

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of private doctors was held at Manasa rest house on Saturday, which Neemuch district collector Mayank Aggrawal presided over.

He asked private medical practitioners to treat patients in the rural areas for 3 to 4 days. He asked them to ensure that patients they are admitted in Covid Care Centres or district hospitals if they don’t see improvement in their condition. Aggrawal told them not to give steroids to patients unnecessarily, which will prevent occurrence of black fungus.

Chief Health and Medical Officer Dr Mahesh Malviya told them about medicines, initial treatment, coordinating with patients in villages. Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma said lack of proper information even after treatment for a long time will invite penal action.

Those present at the meeting included Manasa SDM Manish Jain, police station incharge KL Dangi, Block Medical Officer Dr Nirupama Jha, Rampura Block Medical Officer Dr Qaid Johar, Manasa tehsildar Manohar Lal Verma and Kukdeshwar tehsildar Rashmi Dhurve.