Neemuch: Rain douses pyres, stray dogs feed on half-burnt Covid bodies

Neemuch: A video of stray dogs feeding on partially cremated bodies of Covid patients in a crematorium at Neemuch went viral on Tuesday. The video was of Monday afternoon when heavy rain douses burning pyres leaving bodies half burnt.
As the video went viral, district administration swung into action. District Collector Mayank Agrawal immediately ordered a probe into the matter. Condemning the incident, he said that the matter would be investigated and strict action would be initiated against people whose laxity led to the incident.
Earlier, on Monday, Neemuch district reported four Covid deaths. Two of the bodies were cremated at 10 am and remaining two at around 12 noon in the open in presence of local administration and family members. While the pyres were still burning officials returned.
After some time, heavy rain lashed the district and the pyres were doused. As soon as rain got stopped, stray dogs gathered at the cremation ground and started feeding on partially cremated bodies.
People who witnessed the incident were left shocked to see dogs moving around with body parts of the deceased. Many of them shot videos, which later went viral on social media.
Residents blamed local authorities for laxity in ensuring proper cremation as per protocol. They said that if the administration was aware of possibility of rain then why cremations were not conducted under tin sheds. Contacted district collector Mayak Agrawal said that he came to know about the incident and ordered a probe.
