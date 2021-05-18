Neemuch: Rain douses pyres, stray dogs feed on half-burnt Covid bodies

Neemuch: A video of stray dogs feeding on partially cremated bodies of Covid patients in a crematorium at Neemuch went viral on Tuesday. The video was of Monday afternoon when heavy rain douses burning pyres leaving bodies half burnt.

As the video went viral, district administration swung into action. District Collector Mayank Agrawal immediately ordered a probe into the matter. Condemning the incident, he said that the matter would be investigated and strict action would be initiated against people whose laxity led to the incident.