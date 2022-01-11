Neemuch: 1,108 kg poppy straw and 650 grams of opium seized

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Acting on a tip 53 bags of Poppy Straw weighing about 1,108 kilogram and 650 grams of opium were seized from Bal Kishan Dhakadís residence at Khempura village in Basti Kanera.

Officers of Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Madhya Pradesh unit were dispatched in the evening of January 10 to conduct the raid.

Three vehicles (one Mahindra Pick up having fake number, a Mahindra Scorpio and a Maruti Alto) which were used for transportation of the contraband drugs were also seized, under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985. An officer sustained injury in this operation. Further investigation is underway.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 10:12 PM IST