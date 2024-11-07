National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission In Indore; Over 400 Tribal Hostellers Screened

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team from MY Hospital has screened more than 400 tribal students residing in hostels across Indore. These students hail from various tribal districts of the state. The testing is aimed at early detection of sickle cell anaemia as part of the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Eradication Mission.

During the screening, over 65 students have shown symptoms, although final reports are still awaited. The hospital team conducts weekly visits to hostels to ensure that students testing positive receive free treatment. Superintendent of MY Hospital and Transfusion Medicine Department HoD Dr Ashok Yadav, highlighted that this screening initiative is targeted at tribal students due to the higher prevalence of sickle cell anaemia in these communities.

"This effort is crucial, as early detection allows us to provide timely care to students who might otherwise go undiagnosed," Dr Yadav said. Currently, MY Hospital is treating 1,400 registered sickle cell patients, most of whom come from tribal districts such as Alirajpur, Anuppur, Chhindwara, Jhabua and Dindori, where 75 per cent of the state’s cases are concentrated.

New Molecular Lab to Open at MY Hospital MY Hospital will get the state’s first molecular lab, which will enable prenatal detection of sickle cell anaemia, aligning with the national goal to eradicate the disease by 2047. The lab, one of only a few in India, will be virtually inaugurated by the Prime Minister or the President and is set to strengthen diagnostic capabilities at MGM Medical College's Transfusion Medicine Department.

Statewide Sickle Cell Testing

Testing of students in undergoing in 33 districts - 80 lakh individuals screened statewide - 24,000 positive cases and 1.5 lakh carriers identified - Expanded from 20 initial districts to include 13 additional areas with Sahariya, Bharia, and Baiga tribal communities under the PM Janman Yojana.