National Green Tribunal Guidelines To Be Followed For Idol Making

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal and the Central Pollution Control Board regarding the prevention of pollution caused by idol making will be strictly followed in the district. To give information about the guidelines and provisions issued in this regard, a meeting of sculptors and officials of the concerned departments was held here on Saturday on the instructions of Collector Asheesh Singh.

In the meeting, the sculptors were asked to ensure compliance with the guidelines issued regarding prevention of pollution. In the meeting, ADM Roshan Rai gave information about the guidelines and directed that the guidelines should be followed. It was told in the meeting that only those natural materials should be used in the construction of Lord Ganesha and Durga idols, as mentioned in the old scriptures.

Only traditional clay should be used in the making of idols. The use of baked clay, POP (plaster of Paris) or any chemical substances in the making of idols will be prohibited. The sculptors present were advised to use other natural materials such as paper etc. as an alternative to POP in the making of idols so that the damage to the environment can be prevented. Only natural colours and non-toxic colours will be used for colouring the idol. The use of any type of chemical and toxic colours will be completely prohibited.

Only idols made of traditional clay will be produced and sold in the district. Production and sale, carrying or bringing idol made of materials other than traditional clay such as POP and other chemical substances from other places has been prohibited. If idols have already been made by sculptors, then information about the current stock of idols made from materials other than traditional clay such as POP and other chemical materials should be submitted in writing and apart from them, the making of new idols of this type has been banned. The local body will do the verification in this regard.

Safe idol immersion places to be designated

The Municipal Corporation will designate and notify environmentally safe places for idol immersion at the local level through local bodies. It will be ensured that the immersion is done only in the pond and other water source made in this manner. In the meeting, everyone was informed about the ban on immersion of idols made from non-traditional materials in rivers and ponds.