 Indore: Seven Duped Of ₹5.22 Lakh After Opening APK Files Sent By Conmen
HomeIndoreIndore: Seven Duped Of ₹5.22 Lakh After Opening APK Files Sent By Conmen

APK files sent by cyber criminals had information about PM Awas Yojana and other schemes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seven people were duped of lakhs of rupees by conmen, who sent APK files to many people and got access to their mobile phones. The cyber criminals sent the APK file to the victims showing PM Awas Yojana and another government scheme and when the victims opened the link, they lost their money.

According to additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, so far seven people have reported the online fraud incident. They lost a total of Rs 5.22 lakh after they opened the link sent by unknown people. Satendra Singh lost Rs 82,000, Ravi lost Rs 80,000, Ramjilal was duped of Rs 2,76,000, one Rahul was duped of Rs 4,060, Manish lost Rs 7,000, Faizan lost Rs 2,890 and Sanjay lost Rs 70,000.

Dandotiya informed Free Press that the conmen send the APK files to many people and when the people open the link a screen sharing app is downloaded in the mobile phone. Through this app, the conmen easily steal money from the people’s bank account without any OTP. The conmen mostly sent the link with the name PM Awas Yojana and other schemes of the central government.

After people opened the link, they received a call from the conmen that they had applied for the scheme and the money was received. When the people checked the UPI app, the conmen managed to transfer the money from their account to other bank accounts.  The crime branch officials also issued an advisory to make people aware of such fraudulent messages and unknown links. 

