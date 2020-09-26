National Daughter’s Day 2020: Let her bloom as the daughter of the soil

Indore: With all its might, India is working towards eliminating discrimination towards girls in the country. Even though it still prevails in the hearts of many, those who rise above and raise their daughter’s alike a son reap benefits beyond their expectations.

From the inspiring six sisters of Haryana who took their family name ‘Phogat’ to world with their wrestling achievements to decade-long records of girls outshining boys in most examinations, there are numerous examples.

National Daughter’s Day, which is celebrated on the last Sunday of September, celebrates daughters and attempts to bring to light their importance in our lives.

On this Daughter’s Day, we bring the spotlight to some inspiring daughters who have paved their way to success and set an example for others to follow.

Training for Olympics in 2024 under Khelo India

Being a daughter is tough! Break limitations

“Being a daughter itself is a very tough task, there are certain limits already set for girls. When it comes to sport, I have always been told ‘what are you going to do by playing sports! Girls only study, they don't play!’

Life is tough for girls, being a sportswoman tougher. I was in class 5 when I started playing sports to stay calm. As I grew up, people surrounding me nit-picked my interest, but my father supported me. Since my parents understood and supported my interest, it blossomed into a skill and career.

I even won 'Khelo India scholarship' in 2018 and am training for the upcoming Olympics in 2024. I will receive 5 lakhs as scholarship per year for 8 years and Rs 1 lakh 20 thousand cash.

A daughter needs her parents to support her to achieve her dreams so that she can fly high. Being a daughter is not easy, as we have to think before taking every step. We face criticism and objections from society, but parents support can take us a long way.”

- Roli Pathak, National Volleyball Champion