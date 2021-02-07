Narmada Nagar: Indira Sagar dam is future proof, says ex-chief engineer of NHDC

Narmada Nagar: After the tragic flash flood incident in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, the ex-chief engineer PC Dhanani, of Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation Limited (NHDC), assured that there is no such threat to Indira Sagar Power Station and dam.

Dhanani was also an officer in Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA).

Earlier, in the morning a glacier burst on Sunday triggered a flood in the Dhauliganga River in Uttarakhandís Chamoli district, endangering the lives of hundreds of people living along its banks.

Massive destruction is feared in the area and an alert has been sounded in several districts including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun.

Meanwhile, talking about Indira Sagar Dam over Narmada River in Narmada Nagar in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, Dhanani said that this dam is used to hold water so as such this dam can also be termed as a storage dam.