Narmada Nagar: Indira Sagar dam is future proof, says ex-chief engineer of NHDC

Narmada Nagar: After the tragic flash flood incident in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, the ex-chief engineer PC Dhanani, of Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation Limited (NHDC), assured that there is no such threat to Indira Sagar Power Station and dam.
Dhanani was also an officer in Narmada Valley Development Authority (NVDA).
Earlier, in the morning a glacier burst on Sunday triggered a flood in the Dhauliganga River in Uttarakhandís Chamoli district, endangering the lives of hundreds of people living along its banks.
Massive destruction is feared in the area and an alert has been sounded in several districts including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun.
Meanwhile, talking about Indira Sagar Dam over Narmada River in Narmada Nagar in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, Dhanani said that this dam is used to hold water so as such this dam can also be termed as a storage dam.
The dam has been designed to accommodate double the drainage based on 100 years of rainfall data.
He added that when the dam was not built, in 1973 the area witnessed the highest rainfall and maximum water that accumulated here was around 41,000 cumecs. This dam has been built with a capacity of about 82,000 cumecs water, he said.
He said that unfortunate incident at Chamoli is not because of the dam, but due to the glacier burst.
Nimarís topology comprises old mountain range unlike the young Himalayan range where the incident occurred.
We have gauges in Handia and other places to measure the inflow of water. Thus we can sound an alert well in time, Dhanani said.†