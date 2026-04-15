Nari Shakti Vandan Act To Empower Women To Be Rapidly Empowered Through, Says MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that women will be rapidly empowered through the Nari Shakti Vandan Act.

He described the decision taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the most significant decisions of the 21st century. A large number of women from various sections participated in the Nari Shakti Vandan Conference held in Indore.

Yadav, addressing the conference at the Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium in Indore, said that India is progressing rapidly on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. He stated that the Prime Minister has consistently taken decisions in the interest of women, granting them rights and strengthening their position.

Advancing the vision of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the Prime Minister has resolved to ensure 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. He emphasised that once implemented, the Act will accelerate women’s empowerment.

Yadav said that by implementing Supreme Court decisions, Prime Minister Modi made history by freeing Muslim women from the practice of triple talaq. He also highlighted the construction of the grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya.

He stated that Indore is the city of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar and the birthplace of Lata Mangeshkar, and the auditorium is built in her memory.

Exemplary Legacy of Great Women like Maa Yashoda, Devi Ahilyabai and Rani Durgavati

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav highlighted the immortal contributions of great women such as Yashoda Mata, Panna Dhai, Ahilyabai Holkar, and Rani Durgavati. He described Yashoda Mata’s unmatched maternal devotion towards Lord Krishna. Referring to Panna Dhai, he spoke of her supreme sacrifice to protect the life of a royal child. He praised Ahilyabai Holkar for establishing good governance in Indore and dedicating her life to public welfare. He also recalled the valour of Rani Durgavati, who fought 52 battles during the reign of Mughal emperor Akbar and sacrificed her life defending her state.

Opposition Criticised for Disrespecting National Sentiment

Chief Minister Yadav said it is unfortunate that opposition parties disrespect “Vande Mataram” and attempt to divide society, as seen during the Ram Temple issue. He noted that earlier governments had overturned Supreme Court decisions on triple talaq, but under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, such decisions have been implemented, ensuring justice for Muslim women and strengthening national unity.

Women Set Unique Example

At the event held in Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium, women from Indore set a unique example by actively participating alongside Yadav. Women’s self-help groups showcased various products through exhibitions, which Yadav visited and appreciated. The program began with the collective singing of ‘Vande Mataram’. Women from fields such as art, culture, entrepreneurship and literature participated in large numbers.

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani, District Panchayat President Reena Satish Malviya, former Minister Sushri Usha Thakur, MLAs Madhu Verma and Golu Shukla, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade, Collector Shivam Verma, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kshitij Singhal and a large number of women were present at the event.