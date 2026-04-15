Congress Bid To Vitiate Communal Atmosphere In MP, Says CM Mohan, Yadav | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday criticised the Congress after two of its women corporators declined to sing Vande Mataram, accusing the party of attempting to disturb communal harmony in the state.

Congress corporator Fauzia Sheikh Alim, on April 8, refused to sing the national song, citing Islamic beliefs, during a discussion on the Indore Municipal Corporation budget. Her party colleague, Rubina Iqbal Khan, who joined the Congress after winning the election as an Independent, also supported Alim's stance and refused to sing the national song.

"It is extremely unfortunate that Congress women leaders insulted Vande Mataram as well as Bharat Mata. However, state Congress president Jitu Patwari defended them. I won't forgive Patwari," Yadav said while addressing a conference.

He alleged that Congress leaders had tried to incite riots by making inappropriate statements regarding the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the Muslim practice of triple talaq in the past, and now they are taking a similar stance regarding Vande Mataram. "Rassi jal gayi, magar bal nahi gaya. That is why the Congress is sinking deeper into the ground," Yadav added.

The Hindi proverb means that even after losing everything, such as wealth, status, or power, a person's ego or arrogant attitude remains.

Meanwhile, a police officer said that statements of the two women Congress corporators and some BJP corporators have been recorded in response to a complaint regarding the Vande Mataram controversy. He said that appropriate legal action will be taken after investigating the complaint.