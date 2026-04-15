MP CM Mohan Yadav Champions Women’s Rights; Pays Tribute To Ambedkar In Mhow | FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Marking the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the birthplace town of Mhow witnessed large-scale celebrations on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav leading the state’s official tribute at the Ambedkar memorial.

The Chief Minister arrived at the memorial at around 12:15 PM and offered floral tributes to Ambedkar’s statue. He also visited the memorial of Bhante Dharmsheel, the founder of the site, located within the premises. Interacting with the media, Yadav described Ambedkar as a “great visionary” who laid the foundation of equality through the Constitution.

“Ambedkar ensured justice for all sections of society. He made special provisions for women, including rights related to property, divorce, and adoption, and introduced reservation for the deprived,” Yadav said.

In a political remark, the Chief Minister criticised the Congress, alleging that the party had historically attempted to prevent Ambedkar’s entry into Parliament and had “betrayed him repeatedly”.

Later, addressing a large public gathering near the memorial, Yadav highlighted Ambedkar’s academic excellence, stating that his degrees reflected his unmatched intellect. He reiterated the government’s commitment to social equality and women’s empowerment, referring to the proposed 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

He also mentioned state initiatives promoting inter-caste marriages, including financial assistance of ?2 lakh to couples. The event saw the presence of Union Minister Savitri Thakur, MLA Usha Thakur, Minister Tulsiram Silawat, and Alok Kumar.

Thousands of devotees from across the country gathered at the memorial, where the administration arranged security, food, and cultural programmes. The Chief Minister shared a meal with attendees to symbolise social harmony.

BJP tampered with Constitution: Patwari

Earlier in the day, Congress State President Jitu Patwari visited the memorial and garlanded the statue. He alleged that while the BJP uses Ambedkar’s photo, it “tampers with the Constitution” and takes steps against reservation.

“According to NCRB data, the state ranks number one in atrocities against SC-ST communities. The BJP spent Rs 150 crore to block OBC reservation,” Patwari claimed. He requested the Chief Minister to announce the filling of more than 1.5 lakh vacant SC-ST backlog posts within one month and make education free for all girls and women in the state.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar also offered floral tributes.

KEY ANNOUNCEMENTS

Marriage Incentive: Financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh is provided by the state for inter-caste marriages.

Women's Rights: The Chief Minister highlighted the proposed 33% reservation for women in legislative bodies.

Backlog Posts: The Opposition demanded the filling of 1.5 lakh vacant SC-ST posts within one month.

Education: A proposal was made by the Congress state president to provide free education for all girls and women in Madhya Pradesh