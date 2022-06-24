Nalkheda: Youth Congress upset after ‘outsiders’ given tickets

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party Agar district president Babulal Yadav giving party tickets to ‘outsiders’ has not gone down well with members of the Youth Congress. It has now written to the state Congress president and urged immediate removal of Yadav.

Giving further information, Youth Congress state secretary Hariom Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the district president has defied the directions of the president of the state Congress committee Kamal Nath and given party tickets to outsiders rather than loyalists and active workers. Earlier, the party had given instructions to give 50 per cent tickets to members of the Youth Congress.

He further said that the party had not even given a single ticket to any backward category women even though the post of the president has been reserved for a backward category woman. He also alleged nepotism in the distribution of tickets and blamed the party's district president for cancelling his candidature from ward no 6 of Badagaon Municipal Council.