Nalkheda: Jewellery theft; merchant association allege inaction, gherao police station

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Members of merchant association on Monday gheraoed police station in protest against the inaction in arresting jewellery thieves and raised questions on their commitment.

According to information, the protest was staged in the backdrop of burglary that took place at Ramdev Jewellers located in front of Sahakari Bank in Nalkheda on intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, wherein thieves broke into the shop breaking windows and made away with precious jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore 30 lakh 22 thousand. It is learnt that, no sooner had the owner of the shop, Chetan Soni come to know about the theft, he registered a case at the police station and an investigation was launched.

On Monday, members of the merchant association handed over a memorandum to the Town inspector (TI) and asked for prompt arrest of thieves. Merchants said that the whole incident was recorded in CCTV installed at the shop despite the fact that police failed to nab burglaries. They have turned a blind eye to repeated appeals of merchant members and have failed in curbing incidents of theft in town. On which, Nalkheda police station in-charge SK Jhanjhot assured to take action within three days. Police station in-charge SK Jhanjhot said protesters were assured to take action within three days and arrest the accused as early as possible.