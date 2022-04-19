Nalkheda: Houses reduced to ashes in fire

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Three to four houses were reduced to ashes after a fire broke at Guradiya village near Badagaon in the Nalkheda block of Agar district on an intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The reason behind the fire is still unknown. Fire tenders of the Badagaon municipal council fire brigade and Nalkheda fire brigade rushed to the spot after receiving information from the villagers but by then the flames had destroyed the houses.

According to information, the houses belong to Ramprasad Malviya, Tulsiram Malviya, Manohars Malviya and Babulal.

Ramprasad had stored five quintals of wheat and had kept Rs 70,000 in cash for his daughterís wedding. The cash and the wheat both were destroyed in the fire. He informed that he had taken a loan from others to arrange for his daughter's wedding. Similarly, another house belonging to Babulal had Rs 15,000 in cash, which he had got by selling seven quintals of soybean and Raida crops.

Villagers informed that the bursting of crackers during a programme in the locality could be the reason behind the fire. There was also an explosion in the LGP cylinder kept in a house and that intensified flames.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:09 PM IST