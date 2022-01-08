Nalkheda: ‘Heaps of garbage new normal’

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Sheer negligence of administration towards the cleanliness in town is posing risk to the lives of the locals for months.

Huge piles of garbage and heaps of filth across the town indicates that the authorities have turned a blind eye towards the safety of the locals. Locals allege there has been no action or any positive response despite several complaints and reminders made to the officials.

Locals allege that the tall claims of swachchta abhiyan have fallen flat and living with garbage seems to be the new normal in the town.

The situation on ground is worse in Bada Ganesh Temple, Baludyan, Jaiswal Colony, Bhasonda road, Bus Stand among other public spaces. The stench emanating from the garbage is unbearable, said a local.

Though sometimes actions are taken and the place is cleaned after several complaints, the situation becomes the same in a day or two.

Worse, amid the spike in cases of Covid-19, residents are at risk of diseases like dengue and malaria.

Chief municipal officer Babu Singh Rajput denied having any information on the issue, when inquired.

He, however, assured to take cognisance of the matter and ensure necessary action to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 10:16 PM IST