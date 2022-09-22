Nalkheda: Construction of civil hospital; Revenue Department fails to provide land for over a year

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): It has been more than one year since the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Nalkheda village of Agar district has been upgraded to Civil Hospital, but the Revenue Department has not been able to provide government land for the construction of the Civil Hospital, as yet.

After converting the CHC into a civil hospital by the government, on August 1, 2022, an amount of Rs 10 crore has been approved by the state government for the construction of the civil hospital.

But due to the paucity of land, the construction work of the civil hospital building has not started.

Earlier, with the tireless efforts of Susner assembly constituency MLA Rana Vikram Singh, the government upgraded the 30-bed CHC in Nalkheda to a 50-bed Civil Hospital, which was approved by the Health Ministry on June 23, 2021.

The land on which the CHC is built is adjacent to the Lakhundar river and a drain. This land is also in a low-lying area thus many times it gets flooded during rain.

The land where the civil hospital is desired to be constructed is under the consideration of the court. The said land is also very small in size thus sufficient parking space will not be available here.

Land mafia controls land

Many parcels of valuable land belonging to the government are in the possession of the land mafia.

This includes land in the middle of the village. The officials seem to be helpless in freeing the government land. This is the reason that government land is not available for the construction of civil hospital buildings.

Bhoomi Pujan done for Civil Hospital in Susner

The ministry of health had simultaneously approved the conversion of CHCs at Susner and Nalkheda and the Bhoomi pujan of the Civil Hospital building in Susner has already been conducted by MLA Rana Vikram Singh and BJP district president Govind Singh Barkhedi.

Meanwhile, an attempt to contact SDM Sohan Kanas to get the point of view of the administration on the matter failed repeatedly as SDM Kanas did not pick up the phone.