Nagda: Ratlam Railway Division to resume services of 15 trains

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Railway Division has released the time table for resumption of 15 trains after member of parliament Anil Firojia from Ujjain raised issue with DRM Vineet Gupta as to how people are hassled due to the closure of train to Mathura.

Firojia and Gupta were present at the inauguration of Kota - Nagda MEMU at Nagda railway station recently.

He also raised the issue with the minister of state for railways Darshana Ben.

MP representative Prakash Jain said a MEMU between Ratlam Kota will be resume service on January 15 at 7 am.

The MEMU will arrive at Nagda railway station at 8.25 am. It will reach Kota at 1:25 pm. It will leave from Kota at 1.40 pm and will reach Ratlam railway station at 8.25 pm.

Relief for people

Resumption of train services will be a big relief for the people who commute on the route for job or business.

Indore-Nagda train to be resumed soon

MP Anil Firojia has asked the railway authorities to also resume the Nagda Indore Banda train.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 10:13 PM IST