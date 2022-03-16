Nagda: Nagda municipality passes surplus budget

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): The annual budget of Nagda municipality for the year 2022-23 was passed on Tuesday. Chief municipality officer CS Jaat tabled the budget before municipality administrator Ashutosh Goswami and was approved under the powers under Section 50 of the Municipal Act 1961.

CMO Jaat and administrator Goswami said that the local body proposed a total income of Rs 122 crore 83 lakh 60 thousand through different sources and an expenditure of Rs 121 crore 54 lakh. The civic body kept Rs 1 crore 29 lakhs for the accumulated fund in the budget and has also been provided Rs 60,000 as a provision for savings.

