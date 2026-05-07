Nagda-Mathura Line Among 3 Major Railway Multitracking Projects Approved By PM Modi; Will Boost Access To Western MP's Famous Mahakal Temple & Kuno National Park

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved three major railway multitracking projects covering 19 districts across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Among these, the Nagda-Mathura Third and Fourth Line Project, which passes through Madhya Pradesh has also received approval. The Committee has sanctioned these projects, which entail a total estimated cost of approximately ₹23,437 crore.

In a post on 'X' on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that these railway projects would enhance connectivity and operational efficiency. He added that these initiatives would also facilitate easier access to the country's major tourist destinations

The three projects approved by the Cabinet include:

Nagda-Mathura Third and Fourth Line

Guntakal-Wadi Third and Fourth Line

Burhwal-Sitapur Third and Fourth Line

The total cost of these projects is estimated at approximately ₹23,437 crore, with a target set for their completion by the year 2030-31.

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83 Lakhs of People to get Benefits

The proposed multi-tracking projects are expected to provide improved rail connectivity to approximately 4,161 villages and benefit a population of around 83 lakhs people. Through these projects, approximately 901 km of additional track will be added to the Indian Railways network.

Benefits for Madhya Pradesh

The Nagda-Mathura rail corridor is considered a crucial asset for Madhya Pradesh. It will significantly strengthen rail connectivity in the western region of the state. Improve both passenger and freight movement, and boost tourism. Improved rail access to the Mahakaleshwar Temple and Kuno National Park is expected to give a significant boost to tourism.

Benefits for Other States

According to the Ministry of Railways, these projects will booster connectivity to key religious and tourist destinations such as Mathura, Vrindavan, Ranthambore National Park, Keoladeo National Park, Naimisharanya, and Mantralayam. Consequently, tourism and freight transport in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are expected to benefit significantly.

According to the Ministry of Railways, commodities such as coal, food grains, cement, petroleum products, steel, iron and fertilizers are transported along these routes. These projects are projected to boost freight transport capacity by up to 60 MTPA.